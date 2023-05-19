Twitter Blue Users Can Upload 2 Hour Long Videos, Musk Announces New Feature
Elon Musk, on Thursday, took to Twitter to announce that, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)."
Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers could upload 60-minute videos from the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size.
Taking advantage of the long video upload feature, shows like the All In Podcast have started uploading their hour-long episodes on Twitter.
Earlier this month, former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, also announced that he will start a new show on the social media platform.
