Former Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson To Launch New Show On Twitter
Tucker Carlson, on Wednesday, announced that he will be reviving his show on Twitter.
In a tweet captioned “We’re back,” Carlson shared a video discussing his upcoming plans.
In the video, Carlson described Twitter as “the last remaining platform in the world” to allow free speech.
The announcement about the new show comes two weeks after his sudden exit from Fox News.
Meanwhile, Musk quote-tweeted Carlson’s announcement, clarifying that Twitter has not signed any deal with the former Fox News anchor.
He also added that Carlson will be subject to the same rewards in the form of subscriptions and advertising revenue shares, just as other content creators on the platform.
