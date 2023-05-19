OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App For iOS, Promises An Android Version Soon
OpenAI has launched an app version of its chatbot ChatGPT for iOS users on Thursday.
The app is currently live in the US and will be rolled out to other countries in the coming weeks.
According to OpenAI’s blog post, the ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices.
“We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT,” the blog read.
The app features include getting precise information without sifting through ads, crafting thoughtful messages, generating gift ideas, summarising notes and exploring new languages.
Also read
Congress Declares Siddaramaiah As Karnataka CM, Shivakumar As Deputy