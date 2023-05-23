TikTok Sues Montana After The State Bans The App
TikTok, on Monday, filed a lawsuit challenging its ban in the state of Montana, Reuters reported.
This comes a week after Montana became the first US state to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform.
In the lawsuit, TikTok argued that the ban violates the First Amendment rights of the company and users.
The First Amendment guarantees freedom concerning religion, speech and press to the US citizens.
"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," a TikTok spokesperson said, as quoted by the BBC.
TikTok, in its lawsuit, also said that the ban was based on the "unfounded speculation" that China's government could access TikTok data.
Also read
‘Governance Of Superintelligence’: Sam Altman Calls For AI Regulation Similar To Nuclear Energy