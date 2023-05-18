Montana Becomes The First US State To Ban TikTok
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the state.
The law is set to come into effect on January 1, 2024, making Montana the first U.S. state to ban the Chinese-owned video app.
Announcing the news, Gianforte tweeted, "To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana."
According to the bill, TikTok could also face fines of $10,000 per violation, per day if they violate the ban.
Gianforte also ordered the ban of WeChat, Telegram and the shopping app Temu from all state business and government devices alleging that they were "tied to foreign adversaries".
