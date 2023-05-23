‘Governance Of Superintelligence’: Sam Altman Calls For AI Regulation Similar To Nuclear Energy

Alluding to chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard and others, the blog suggests three strategies for successfully navigating the development of superintelligence.
These include coordination among the leading AI development efforts to ensure safety and smooth integration with society, international authority to enforce safety standards and safety research.
Altman called for skillful management of superintelligence due to its potential hazards. “Nuclear energy is a commonly used historical example of a technology with this property; synthetic biology is another example,” the blog read.
The blog also clarified that regulation should not stifle the development of AI models below a certain level of competency.
“We believe people around the world should democratically decide on the bounds and defaults for AI systems. We don't yet know how to design such a mechanism, but we plan to experiment with its development,” the blog read.