Manish Sisodia Arrested: What Is Delhi’s Excise Policy?
Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI, on Sunday, regarding "alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22".
Proposed in 2020, the policy came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vendors.
It marked the exit of the government from selling liquor. Only private liquor shops would run in the city, and each municipal ward would have 2-3 vendors.
The government also relaxed the rules for licensees, allowing them to sell at their own prices and offer discounts instead of the MRP set by the government.
The events which landed Sisodia in jail began in July 2022, when Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vendor licensees.
In its FIR filed in this connection, the CBI named 15 people, including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Sisodia.
Also read
Drought Emergency: Italy's Iconic Venice Canals Dry Up