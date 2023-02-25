Drought Emergency: Italy's Iconic Venice Canals Dry Up
Venice is experiencing extremely low tides that are drying up the canals the ancient city relies on for transportation.
This is due to the “high pressure weather system that has lingered for weeks over Western Europe”. Another reason behind this could be Alps receiving “less than half of their normal snowfall this winter,” CBS News reported.
Venice comprises 118 tiny islands linked by canals and bridges. The Grand Canal is the main route through the city.
The current situation is making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals.
