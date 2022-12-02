Rapper Ye Says He 'Likes Hitler' In Hooded Interview
American rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) made headlines yet again, this time by praising erstwhile Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.
Hitler, responsible for the deaths of millions and triggering the second World War, received appreciation from the popular rapper who sees 'good about Hitler also'.
Ye's comments were made during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones while inexplicably wearing a black hood that covered his entire face. It comes days after he received widespread criticism for his anti-Semitic remarks.
His problematic anti-Semitic comments saw him losing his contract deals with multiple brands including the likes of Adidas, Balenciaga and GAP.
In the interview, Ye said, "I see good about Hitler also... I am done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that, they brought to the table, especially Hitler."
Kanye West's Twitter account also got suspended on Friday for inciting violence, just two months after his last ban.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."
