Belgium Out; Morocco And Croatia Qualify To Round Of 16 From FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F
Belgium's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an early end after they drew 0-0 against Croatia in a must-win match.
The 2018 finalists successfully held Belgium for a goalless draw and gained a point that secured their qualification to the knockout stage.
Croatia is joined by Morocco, who topped Group F with a 2-1 victory against Canada, with first-half-goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri.
Morocco previously defeated Belgium 2-0 in their group-stage match, getting a total of six points to secure their top finish in the Group F points table.
Belgium entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites. They were ranked second in FIFA men's national teams ranking before the tournament commenced.
