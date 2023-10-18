Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out $1 Annual Fee For New Users In New Zealand And Philippines
Elon Musk's X, formerly referred to as Twitter, is currently conducting a trial in New Zealand and the Philippines, where new users are being charged $1 per year for access to key features.
The features include the ability to tweet, retweet, like posts and reply to posts.
The company stated in a post, “As of October 17th, 2023 we’ve started testing ‘Not A Bot’, a new subscription method for new users in two countries.”
According to the social media platform, this will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount.
New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions, such as: read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.
Musk initially brought up the possibility of charging all users during a discussion with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, last month.
Explaining the rationale behind the idea, he had said, “A bot costs a fraction of a penny – call it a tenth of a penny – but if somebody even has to pay a few dollars, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high. And then you also have to get a new payment method every time you have a new bot.”
