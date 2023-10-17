Apple Grapples With AirTag Stalking Allegations In Expanding Lawsuit
More than two dozen plaintiffs have recently joined an ongoing legal case against Apple Inc., alleging that the company is culpable for not taking measures to prevent stalkers from misusing its widely-used AirTag tracking device.
The lawsuit, which was filed in December 2022, now has 38 plaintiffs. It accuses the tech giant of ignoring concerns about the potential for increased stalking with its AirTag device, despite its touted precision and affordability.
The lawsuit reads, “Multiple murders have occurred in which the murderer used an AirTag to track the victim.”
In addition to the lawsuit, there have been further grievances regarding AirTags. In January 2022, an influencer told CBS that someone discreetly placed an AirTag in her coat while at a New York City bar, subsequently using it to monitor her movements.
According to Apple, if someone else’s AirTag is placed in your bag or coat, for example, your iPhone will notice and send an alert.
However, the lawsuit contends that the delayed nature of the alert and the absence of AirTag notifying you when its owner is in close proximity have rendered it well-suited for individuals with malicious intent to monitor someone's location.
