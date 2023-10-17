Apple Grapples With AirTag Stalking Allegations In Expanding Lawsuit
More than two dozen plaintiffs have recently joined an ongoing legal case against Apple Inc., alleging that the company is culpable for not taking measures to prevent stalkers from misusing its widely-used AirTag tracking device.
According to Apple, if someone else’s AirTag is placed in your bag or coat, for example, your iPhone will notice and send an alert.
However, the lawsuit contends that the delayed nature of the alert and the absence of AirTag notifying you when its owner is in close proximity have rendered it well-suited for individuals with malicious intent to monitor someone's location.
