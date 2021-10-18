Virat Kohli speaks on T20 World Cup 2021 and India's Game. Here is what he said.
"It was frustrating to go out in the last World Cup but to the deserving side. West Indies was the best team in the tournament."
On MSD's Role: "He has always been a mentor for all of us and his experiences have a lot to offer especially to younger boys on the team."
On Bhuvneshwar's Form: Brushed off concerns after his game in IPL 2021. He said, "his economy rate is still top-notch."
On Ashwin's return: "He definitely has a lot of experience and has improved on bowling with a lot of courage in white-ball cricket."
On Pakistan: "For us, it has always been a normal game, nothing hyped about it except the environment in the stadium, more excitement in the air."
