MS Dhoni Vs Eoin Morgan And Other Key Battles In IPL Final
The IPL final will see two World Cup-winning captains pitted against each other. Despite not having a good season with the bat, both Dhoni and Morgan have masterminded their teams' march to the final.
Du Plessis Vs Narine
FAF Du Plessis has given CSK many a blistering starts this season. Sunil Narine, on the other hand, has been crucial for KKR when it comes to stifling the opposition batters.
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Lockie Ferguson
Gaikwad has been one of the best batters this season and is the second-highest run-scorer. However, he will be troubled by the raw pace of Lockie Ferguson.
Moeen Ali vs Varun Chakravarthy
Moeen Ali has been a solid presence for CSK at number 3 and is their third-highest run-scorer. Chakravarthy's mystery spin has been one of KKR's strengths this season. Expect a fascinating battle when these two face off.
Venkatesh Iyer vs Shardul Thakur
Venkatesh Iyer has been KKR's biggest impact batter this season with his explosive batting style setting up many crucial wins. In Shardul Thakur, CSK have a wily bowler who can mix things up and deliver when needed.