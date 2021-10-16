Chennai Super Kings Notch Fourth IPL Title After Beating Kolkata Knight Riders In Final
Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL under MS Dhoni's captaincy after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.
FAF Du Plessis and Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK's batting charge helping the team post a mammoth 192/3 in their 20 overs.
In response, KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubhman Gill both scored half-centuries to give KKR the perfect start.
However, Shardul Thakur took two wickets in an over to get CSK back in the game.
KKR never recovered from losing Gill and Iyer and capitulated to a 27-run loss.