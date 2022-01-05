Your BlackBerry Dies Today: An Era-Defining Phone Comes To An End Officially
An era-defining phone, that brought the advent of QWERTY keyboard in a phone, BlackBerry was equally popular amongst working professionals and youngsters for messaging.
Along with the BBM interface, the phone saw its peak popularity around 2010, thanks to the "We are the BlackBerry Boys" song, in collaboration with Vodafone. The phone became a societal status symbol.
But the arrival of Steve Job's Apple iPhone and Android smartphones marked BlackBerry's downfall, with the phone developers officially calling it an end from January 4 onwards, marking the end of an era.