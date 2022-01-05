Ebadot Hossain Rips Through New Zealand To Give Bangladesh Historic Win
New Zealand began day 5 at 147/5 with the experienced Ross Taylor and Rachin Ravindra in the middle.
Ebadot Hossain struck in his first over of the day castling Taylor to become the first Bangladesh pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul since 2013. He struck in his next over as well to leave the Kiwis at 160/7.
Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the final three wickets to bowl out the Kiwis for 169. Bangladesh were set a target of 40 to win their first Test match against Kiwis.
Tim Southee struck in the second over to give Kiwis a slim hope but Najmul Hossain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque took it away before Kyle Jamieson struck to remove Shanto six runs away from victory.
Mushfiqur Rahim hit the winning runs to end World Test Champions New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten home record. Bangladesh also recorded their first win over Kiwis in any format in New Zealand.