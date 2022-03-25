Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Other BJP Bigwigs Attend Grand Event
Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for second consecutive term in Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event where 52 ministers also took oath.
The BJP won the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by securing 255 out of 403 constituencies, as per the results declared on March 10.
With this, Yogi Adityanath has broken the 37-year-old record of returning to power after completing his first term in Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read
MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain, Ravindra Jadeja Takes Charge