End Of An Era: MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain, Ravindra Jadeja Takes Charge
On March 24, Chennai Super Kings announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will no longer serve as the captain, handing over responsibilities to Ravindra Jadeja.
This marks an end to Dhoni's captaincy stint in the IPL ever since the league's beginning in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK won four IPL titles and six runner-up medals.
For two seasons, Dhoni also led Rising Pune Supergiants, guiding them to the final of the 2017 season. The team fell short to Mumbai Indians who ended up as the champions.
Dhoni decided to hand over Chennai's leadership duties to new captain Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder has been part of CSK's roster since 2012.
