Yemen: Over 80 Killed, Several Injured In Stampede During Charity Event
At least 80 people have been killed in a stampede in Yemen's capital city Sanaa during a charity event on Thursday.
Reuters said that several people have been injured, with 13 of them being critical.
The charity event was being held in a school where hundreds of people had gathered to receive donations of about 5,000 Yemeni riyals, Reuters reported.
Two merchants who had organised the event have been detained for investigation, the Yemeni interior ministry said.
Yemen has been pushed into economic deprivation and poverty due to the civil war that has ravaged the country for eight years now.
ALSO READ
10 Most Populous Nations In The World, India Claims The Top Spot