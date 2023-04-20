10 Most Populous Nations In The World, India Claims The Top Spot
According to the UN world population report, published on Wednesday, India is now the most populous country in the world with a population of 1,428.6 million people, surpassing China which has a population of 1,425.7 million.
India and China together contribute to around 18% of the world's population, with the majority of their population aged between 15 and 64.
Contributing around 4% to the world population, the United States stands at the 3rd spot with a population of 340 million, followed by Indonesia in the 4th rank with a population of 277.5 million.
With a population of 240.5 million, Pakistan is in the 5th position, while Nigeria which recorded a population of 223.8 is in the 6th spot.
Brazil noted a population of 216.4 million and marked the 7th place in the list, followed by Bangladesh in the 8th spot with a population of 173 million.
Russia recorded a population of 144.4 million and was in the 9th position on the list.
The 10th position was taken by Mexico with a population of 128.5 million.
According to the report, 65% of the world population is aged between 15 and 64.
