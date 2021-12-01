These First Living Robots Can Now Reproduce As Scientists Have Confirmed The Process
American scientists have now confirmed that Xenobots, the first living robots can now reproduce.
The robots, formed with the stem cells of African clawed frog are less than a millimeter wide. These robots are known for moving, working in groups, and self-heal.
Scientists now discovered a different form of biological reproduction, different from any known animal or plant reproduction.
The C-shaped parent Xenobots collect loose stem cells and compress them into piles. This matures into a Xenobot offspring.
