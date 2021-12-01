Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning 87.58m Javelin throw broke India's long wait for an Olympic medal in athletics.
India had their best-ever Olympics in Tokyo 2020 winning seven medals. The Paralympics contingent also recorded its highest medal tally, securing 19 medals.
Gymnast and legendary Olympian Simone Biles took a break in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics to look after her mental health prompting conversation about the importance of mental health.
After sacking Frank Lampard, Chelsea turned their season around under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues beat rivals Manchester City in the final to win their second UEFA Champions League title.
After spending his entire career at Barcelona, Lionel Messi left the Spanish giants in the summer of 2021. Barcelona's perilous financial state meant Messi could not sign a new contract with his childhood club.
Messi, though, did end up having a happy ending to the summer winning his first title with Argentina after beating Brazil in the final of the Copa America.
Italy shrugged off the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by clinching their second European Championship after beating England in the final of EURO 2020.
With his sixth victory at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic levelled with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam titles.
British sensation Emma Raducanu won the US open beating fellow Leylah Fernandez in the final. Raducanu became the first wildcard player to win the Grand Slam.