Wrestler Satender Malik Banned For Life For Assaulting Referee At Commonwealth Games Trial
Wrestler Satender Malik has been banned for life after verbally abusing and assaulting a referee at the Commonwealth Games trial in New Delhi.
According to The Indian Express, after losing his final in the 125kg trial, Malik hurled abuses at senior referee Jagbir Singh before hitting him.
The Wrestling Federation of India quickly formed a committee and handed Malik with a lifetime ban.
"We had a quick committee meeting and it was decided to hand him a life ban. It happened right in front of us and the athlete’s behaviour was clearly unacceptable," WFI secretary Vinod Tomar told The Indian Express.
Referee Jagbir Singh was also told by Tomar to file a police case and an FIR was lodged at the IP Estate police station.