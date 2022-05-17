Blackpool Footballer Jake Daniels Becomes First Active British Player In 32 Years To Come Out As Gay
17-year-old Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels becomes the first active English footballer to publicly come out as gay since Justin Fashanu back in 1992.
In an officially released statement by Blackpool FC, the young striker quoted, "I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself".
Daniels becomes the second footballer to come out as gay after Norwich City striker Justin Fashanu, who came out publicly as gay in 1992. In 1998, he died by suicide at the age of 37.
In his press release, Daniels also mentioned how he was inspired to come out by revealing his sexuality after A-League footballer Josh Cavallo and Matt Morton.
Cavallo was the first active player in the world to come out as gay in October 2021, stating, "I can show others who identify as LGBTQ+ that they are welcome in the football community".
Support poured in from all spheres for young Jake, including praises from the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
ALSO READ
TATA IPL 2022: DC Boost Play-Off Qualification Hopes After 17-Run Victory Against PBKS