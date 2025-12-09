X Blocks European Commission From Advertising After €120m EU Fine
Elon Musk–owned X has blocked the European Commission from advertising on the platform shortly after the EU fined the company €120 million (about ₹1,080 crore) over its misleading blue tick system.
X executive Nikita Bier accused the Commission of exploiting an ad-system loophole to boost its post about the fine, and claimed that it used a rarely active account to share a link disguised as a video, calling it an “exploit,” reported by BBC.
The European Commission denied any misuse, saying it simply used the standard tools available on X.
The EU issued the penalty on 5 December, the first under the Digital Services Act, saying X’s verification system was deceptive and lacked proper advertising transparency.
Elon Musk responded by saying the EU “should be abolished,” while some U.S. officials accused the EU of attacking American companies.
