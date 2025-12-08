At Least 25 Dead And 50 Injured In Massive Fire At Goa Nightclub
A massive fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, killed at least 25 people and injured 50 others shortly after midnight on December 7, 2025.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, and police say legal action is being taken. While they first received reports of a “cylinder blast,” a senior officer told The Indian Express that the victims’ injuries do not support that theory.
According to authorities, five tourists and 20 staff members were among the deceased, Hindustan Times reported. All bodies were taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim, where post-mortem examinations are being conducted.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the nightclub had violated fire safety norms and assured strict action against the management as well as officials who allowed it to operate despite the lapses.
Local authorities also revealed that the club building lacked a valid construction licence, and although a demolition notice had been issued earlier, it was stayed following an appeal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and said the State government is providing all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.
