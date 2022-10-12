Tulsi Gabbard Quits Democratic Party, Calls It "Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers"
Former US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced her exit from the Democratic Party on Tuesday.
In a 30-minute video posted on her social media account, Gabbard called the Democratic Party the "elitist cabal of warmongers."
In the video, Gabbard continued to attack the Democratic Party, blaming it for "stoking anti-white racism"
Tulsi Gabbard has been a part of the Democratic Party for the last 20 years. She also asked "like-minded Democrats" to join her in quitting the Democratic Party.
