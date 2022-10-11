Kuldeep Yadav's Four-Wicket Haul Empowered India To Series Victory Vs South Africa In Third ODI
Kuldeep Yadav's 4/18 helped India restrict South Africa to an easy target, thus guiding to a series-winning victory in the third ODI at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third ODI against South Africa.
Washington Sundar started taking wickets in the early overs for India. The Proteas started losing wickets in alarming succession.
Till the 16th over, they stood at 43/4. By the 27th over, their inning got wrapped up at 99, with Kuldeep Yadav alone taking four wickets.
In the second inning, India lost three wickets. But Shubman Gill's 49-run knock helped India complete the run chase within 20 overs, winning by seven wickets.
With the victory, India sealed their ODI series victory, beating South Africa 3-2.