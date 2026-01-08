US Embassy Issues Warning to Indian Students Over Visa Violations
The US Embassy in India warned that international students who break US laws or get arrested may have their visas revoked, be deported, and become ineligible for future US visas.
It said a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and any legal violation can have serious consequences for student visa holders.
The warning follows a similar alert last week for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants about strict action against immigration law violations.
The advisory comes amid a broader crackdown by the Trump-led US government on illegal immigration and tighter student and work visa rules.
New international student enrolments in the US fell by 17% last year, with a sharp decline from India contributing to the drop, according to the Hindustan Times.
The embassy also cautioned against illegal immigration, calling it a “fruitless journey” that exposes migrants to exploitation by traffickers and criminal networks.
Indian AI Channel "Bandar Apna Dost" Tops Global AI Slop Views
Click here