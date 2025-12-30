Indian AI Channel "Bandar Apna Dost" Tops Global AI Slop Views

The study analyzed trending channels across multiple countries and examined the viewing experience for new users to determine how deeply this type of content has penetrated the world's largest video platform.
According to the research, Spain has the highest number of subscribers for AI slop channels with a combined total of 20.22 million, even though only eight such channels appear in its top 100 trending list.
South Korea’s AI slop channels, leads in total views, with 8.45 billion views total, followed by Pakistan with 5.34B and the United States with 3.39B.
Spain’s large subscriber count is driven mainly by one channel, Imperio de jesus, which has 5.87 million subscribers and is the world’s second largest AI slop channel.
India’s Bandar Apna Dost is the most viewed AI slop channel in the world with 2.07 billion views and estimated yearly earnings of about 4.25 million dollars (₹38.2 crore INR).
According to the research, on a fresh YouTube account, 33% of the first 500 YouTube Shorts shown were brainrot content, while 21% were AI-generated slop videos.
