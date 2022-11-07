UN Projects World Population Will Cross 8 Billion Mark On November 15; India To Surpass China By 2023
The United Nations said that the global population will cross the 8 billion mark on November 15, calling it "a milestone in human development."
It took 12 years for the global population to reach the eight billion mark, and the UN estimates that it will take 15 years (i.e. 2037) for the global population to cross the nine billion mark.
India is estimated to overtake China's population to become the most populous country in 2023. China was able to control the rapid population growth with its 'One-Child policy' that was later abandoned in 2016.
The projected increase in population up to 2050 will be concentrated in namely, Congo, Ethiopia Nigeria, the Philippines, Tanzania, Pakistan and India.