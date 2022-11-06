ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Confirm Semi-Final Clash With England After Beating Zimbabwe By 71 Runs
Suryyakumar Yadav's unbeaten 61-run knock fired India to finish the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup in style, defeating Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top their group, setting up a semi-final clash at Adelaide against England on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss for India at the MCG. KL Rahul scored a consecutive half-century to provide a solid start to India.
Suryakumar Yadav joined KL Rahul and completed his 50 as well. He remained unbeaten at 61, firing India to end the first inning at 186/5.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar provided the ideal start to team India, dismissing Wesley Madhevere in the very first ball. The Indian fast-bowling lineup started picking wickets in rapid succession.
The men in blue bowled out the Chevrons for 115 by the 18th over, confirming a crucial victory for team India by 71 runs.
With the victory, India finished their Super 12 campaign as group toppers, setting up a semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday against England. New Zealand will face Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday.