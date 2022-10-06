Gun And Knife Attack In A Pre-School Leaves 34 Dead In Thailand, Shooter Kills Self
On Thursday, at least 34 people including 22 children were killed in a mass shooting and stabbing spree at a preschool in Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province.
Police officials identified the gunman as Panya Kamrab, a former policeman himself who entered the school around lunchtime.
After the shooting, the gunman abandoned the spot in a white Toyota pickup truck. He later killed his wife and child before shooting himself.
The motive behind the attack is still unclear. Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called the shooting "a shocking event".
