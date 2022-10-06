Eight Dead In Flash Floods During Durga Puja Idol Immersion In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
At least eight people died after drowning in the Mal river during the Durga idol immersion in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday.
The incident took place when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river during the Vijayadashami immersion ceremony.
According to Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara, eight bodies were recovered and around 50 people were rescued.
Godara also mentioned that the 13 people who sustained minor injuries were hospitalised and search operations were carried out by the police, NDRF, SDRF and local administrations.
