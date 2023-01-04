Pakistan Actors Slam Ex-Army Officer Over Honey Trapping Accusations
Several Pakistani actors have slammed former army officer Adil Raja after he said on his YouTube channel that actresses were being used for honey trapping.
Raja alleged that several 'actresses and models' were being used by ISIS for honey trapping, a scandal, which he said, also included politicians.
Several actors like Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan took to social media and criticised Raja for defaming the women.
"It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin," actor Sajal Aly wrote.
Sajal has worked in the Bollywood movie 'Mom' alongside Sridevi.
"People stoop low to gain cheap fame. Just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud," actor Mehwish Hayat, who acted in 'Ms Marvel', said on Twitter.
Actor Kubra Khan also criticised the former army officer and asked him to prove his allegations in three or else apologise to her publicly.
