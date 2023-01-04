'Romeo And Juliet' Child Stars, Now In Their 70s, Sue Paramount Pictures For Sexual Exploitation
Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who were 15 and 16 years old respectively at the time of filming 'Romeo and Juliet' by Franco Zeffirelli, have sued Paramount Pictures for $500 million over alleged sexual exploitation.
Hussey and Whiting who are now in their 70s, alleged that they were promised by Zeffirelli that there will be no nude scenes, but later convinced them to do the scene.
According to the Variety report, the teen actors were supposed to wear flesh-coloured undergarments during the scenes but Zeffirelli urged the teens to be nude during the shoot.
Solomon Gresen, who is representing the actors, told AFP, "(Paramount) have images that they know are images of underage nudity that should be removed from the film. That would be the beginning for sure."