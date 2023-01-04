All Planets Of Solar System Visible Simultaneously From Earth, NASA Shares Photo
NASA on Monday shared a picture of all the planets of the solar system visible at the same time in the sky, in a rare phenomenon called 'Planet Parade'.
"Look up tonight and see a whole bunch of planets. Just after sunset, looking west, planets Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will all be simultaneously visible," NASA wrote on its website.
NASA shared the photo as its Astronomy Picture of the Day on January 2. The photograph of the rare phenomenon was taken in the village of Gökçeören, Kaş in Turkey.
NASA said Venus will continue to rise higher in the sky at sunset during January, while Saturn will descend.
Also Read
Ram Janmabhoomi Chief Priest Writes To Rahul Gandhi, Says Bharat Jodo Yatra For 'Betterment Of All'