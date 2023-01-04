Ram Janmabhoomi Chief Priest Writes To Rahul Gandhi, Says Bharat Jodo Yatra For 'Betterment Of All'
The chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, wishing him well for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The letter dated for December 31 reads, "I wish that your Bharat Jodo Yatra is prosperous." He also wished Gandhi success in his endeavours.
The priest told ANI, "Some Congress leaders asked me to join Bharat Jodo Yatra but due to health issues, I couldn't join. After which they asked me to extend wishes for Bharat Jodo Yatra so I wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and wished him success."
The priest wrote in the letter that the yatra was for the "betterment and happiness of all."
The yatra led by Gandhi is at the moment in Uttar Pradesh.
The 3,750 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari in September and is scheduled to end in Srinagar in January.
