Malaysia Plans Social Media Ban for Users Under 16 Starting Next Year
Malaysia is considering banning users under 16 from accessing social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X starting next year.
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government aims for social media companies to comply with the age restriction by next year.
The move comes as Australia’s under-16 social media ban takes effect on December 10, requiring platforms to deactivate accounts of users below the age limit.
Several countries — including France, Denmark, Italy, and Norway — are also working on similar age-verification or restriction laws.
In the United States, 24 states have introduced age-verification laws, with Utah becoming the first to require app stores to verify user ages and get parental consent for minors.
The U.K.’s Online Safety Act, implemented in July, mandates strong age checks for harmful online content and requires platforms to protect users under 18.
The global trend reflects increasing concern over children’s safety and exposure to harmful content on social media platforms.
