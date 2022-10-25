Climate Activists Throw Cake To Vandalise Wax Statue Of British King Charles III
On Monday, climate activists and supporters of Just Stop Oil vandalized the wax statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds in London.
The video footage was shared by Just Stop Oil where one activist shouted "Time for action," before smearing cake on the wax statue of the British monarch.
The Metropolitan Police arrested four people after the protest for causing criminal damage.
The protestors demanded that the British government halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.
Recently, members of the Just Stop Oil group made headlines on October 14 for throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at London's National Gallery.
