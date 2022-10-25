Rishi Sunak To Become UK's Youngest, First Non-White PM In Over 200 Years
Rishi Sunak is set to become UK’s next prime minister after Liz Truss stepped down from the post within six weeks of her election.
Sunak, 42, is the youngest and the first non-white person to hold the post as the UK faces economic tensions with recession and rising interest rates. He surpassed his rival Penny Mordaunt to get backing from the MPs.
"Greatest privilege of my life...Will work day in and out to deliver," he said after becoming the P. He will likely join the office on Tuesday after being appointed by the King.
Indian-origin Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.
"The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," Sunak said on Monday.