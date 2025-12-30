Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister, Dies At 80
Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died at the age of 80 after a long illness.
She was suffering from several chronic health problems including heart disease, liver and kidney issues, diabetes, lung disease, arthritis and was receiving treatment in intensive care unit of Evercare Hospital.
She was the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh and served three terms in office from 1991 to 1996, briefly in 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006.
In January 2025, the Supreme Court cleared her in the last corruption case, which allowed her to contest the February 12 elections, and her nomination from Feni-1 was filed just a day before her death.
For decades, she remained the main political rival of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s long-serving Prime Minister and leader of the Awami League, who is currently living in exile in New Delhi after fleeing the country amid nationwide unrest in 2024.
Her death comes at a time when Bangladesh is preparing for national elections expected in early 2026 following a period of political turmoil and the installation of an interim government.
Her son Tarique Rahman, who is the acting chairman of the BNP, returned to Bangladesh last week after spending 17 years aboard.
