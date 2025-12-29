Supreme Court Stays Suspension of Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's December 23 order that had suspended former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, also flagged concerns over how "public servant" is defined under the POCSO Act while issuing notice in the matter.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Sengar abused his position of power and was found guilty not just of rape under POCSO, but also in the death of the victim's father in custody.
The Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar's jail term on December 23, noting he had already served seven years and five months in prison since his 2019 conviction.
The high court's decision sparked protests across New Delhi, with the survivor and her family expressing serious concerns about their safety following the suspension order.
Sengar was convicted in December 2019 for the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao on June 4, 2017, and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a separate 10-year term.
Attacks And Vandalism Reported During Christmas Celebrations Across India