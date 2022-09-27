Jupiter Appears Bigger, Brighter In Sky As It Comes Closest To Earth In 59 Years
In a visual treat for sky-gazers, Jupiter came the closest to Earth on Monday night, making it the bigger and brightest star in the sky.
This was for the first tie in 59 years that Jupiter came this close to Earth. The spectacle will next be seen only after 107 years.
Jupiter takes over 11 years to complete one revolution around the Sun and is at a distance of 59,06,29,248 km away from Earth.
Meanwhile, NASA on Monday successfully demonstrated a planetary defense system using DART. Read here to know more.
Also Read
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: PM Modi And World Leaders Attend Event In Japan