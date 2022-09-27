Shinzo Abe State Funeral: PM Modi And World Leaders Attend Event In Japan
Japan bid adieu to its former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July during an election campaign at Nara.
His state funeral was attended by various world leaders including US vice president Kamala Harris and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
Mourners came in huge numbers to pay floral tribute to Abe. But the state funeral also prompted protests in downtown Tokyo.
Protestors criticised the state funeral, protesting against the $11.5 million spent for the event and Abe's divisive legacy.
PM Modi also met the current Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
