Japan Retains Top Position As World's Most Powerful Passport, India Improves By Two Ranks
Japan has retained its position as the most powerful passport for the fifth consecutive year, as per the Henley Passport Index. Japan has visa-free access to 193 countries.
The Indian passport was ranked 85 as it improved its position by two ranks this year. Mauritania and Uzbekistan also ranked 85.
Top 10 strongest passports include Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Finland, Spain, UK, France and Sweden. The US has been ranked 7th on the list.
Afghanistan ranked lowest on the list of 109 countries. Other countries with the weakest passports include Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, North Korea, Palestinian territory and Bangladesh.
