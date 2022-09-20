Iran: Women Burn Hijabs, Chop Off Hair As Protests Over Woman's Death In Police Custody Intensify
Angry protests have erupted in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not wearing her hijab "properly".
At the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, women reportedly removed their hijab as a mark of protest against the action of the police which led to Amini's death.
According to reports, protests were held in Tehran, including in several universities, and the second city Mashhad.
While there have been protests in Amini's hometown, Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, the women have taken to social media where they are posting videos of them cutting their hair and setting their headscarves afire.
Amini was arrested by Iran's Morality Police early last week for not wearing her hijab properly. Iran's sharia, or Islamic law, obligates women to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.