Umesh Yadav Replaces Mohammed Shami For India vs Australia T20 Series
Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the team India squad ahead of the T20I series against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.
He will be replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Mastercard T20I series, starting on Tuesday, September 20 at the PCA Stadium, Moha
Yadav was named as the replacement by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. He makes a comeback to India's T20I squad after 2019.
Umesh Yadav's selection over Mohammed Siraj raised questions. According to skipper Rohit Sharma, Yadav's performance in IPL 2022 was the factor.
Mohammed Shami was also named as a standby player by the BCCI for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, to be held from October 16.
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Coffin Makes Final Journey From Westminster To Windsor Castle