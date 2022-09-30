10 Dead As Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction In Florida
Hurricane Ian that tore its way through Cuba and Florida has left behind a trail of destruction with buildings battered and roads inundated with debris and flood waters.
According to reports at least 10 people have died in Florida. Officials fear the casualties could be higher as the rescue operations are underway.
The high-speed winds are now headed towards North and South Carolina. Ian left the entire island of Cuba without electricity, while 96% of Florida too faced blackouts.
Ian made landfall on Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
People shared videos and photos of storm-ravaged streets in Florida.
